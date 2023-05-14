Maui summer program ups pay to attract staff
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 10:38 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI
The Maui program wages are well above the pay offered by two of Oahu’s biggest summer day care programs, which also are experiencing staffing shortages.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree