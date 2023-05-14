comscore Maui summer program ups pay to attract staff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui summer program ups pay to attract staff

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI The Maui program wages are well above the pay offered by two of Oahu’s biggest summer day care programs, which also are experiencing staffing shortages.

    COURTESY COUNTY OF MAUI

    The Maui program wages are well above the pay offered by two of Oahu’s biggest summer day care programs, which also are experiencing staffing shortages.

Maui County has moved to boost recruitment of workers for its Summer PALS program with substantial pay increases that will have recreation aides earning $20 an hour, up from $15 an hour. Read more

Previous Story
Kohala High students win Kalo Challenge
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 27 – March 30, 2023

Scroll Up