Man, 72, dies after found unresponsive in Ko Olina lagoon

A 72-year-old swimmer died after he was found unresponsive in one of the lagoons at the Ko Olina Resort in Leeward Oahu Sunday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to an unresponsive swimmer in Lagoon 1 off of 92-1185 Aliinui Drive at about 11 a.m.

Bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived and took over with advanced life support, EMS said.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Honolulu police said there were no signs of foul play.