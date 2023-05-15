comscore Pilot hiring events to address shortage in industry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pilot hiring events to address shortage in industry

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 The pilot shortage across the U.S. worsened when airlines encouraged older pilots to retire early due to the pandemic contributing to fewer flights being made.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2021

    The pilot shortage across the U.S. worsened when airlines encouraged older pilots to retire early due to the pandemic contributing to fewer flights being made.

A pilot shortage has been rippling across the United States in the aftermath of the pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: May 5-11, 2023

Scroll Up