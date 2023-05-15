Pilot hiring events to address shortage in industry

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A pilot shortage has been rippling across the United States in the aftermath of the pandemic. Read more

A pilot shortage has been rippling across the United States in the aftermath of the pandemic.

But Future & Active Pilot Advisors, also known as FAPA, will continue addressing that situation with a Pilot Job Fair for job-hunting pilots and a Future Pilot Seminar for aspiring aviators on May 27 at the Prince Waikiki Hotel.

Another function, the second annual Pilot Retirement Event, will be held May 22-24 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

“The pilot staffing crisis is a significant concern in the airline and charter industry and in-person functions like our Pilot Retirement Event, Pilot Job Fairs, and Future Pilot Seminars are crucial in addressing this issue,” Tim Genc, chief adviser at FAPA, said in a statement. “Our last two pilot events drew more than 300 job-­hunting pilots. We continue to impress leading airlines, charter, and business aviation carriers with our innovative approach to talent acquisition.”

The pilot shortage worsened when airlines encouraged pilots to take early retirement when air travel collapsed in 2020. There will be an average of about 18,100 openings per year for airline and commercial pilot this decade, with many of those replacing retirees, according to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More than half of pilots working today will hit the mandatory retirement age of 65 in the next 15 years, and younger pilots are not making up for those aging out.

The Pilot Job Fair, which caters to pilots with a commercial certificate or 250-plus hours of flying, gives qualified pilots the chance to meet with pilot recruiters who are looking to fill current job openings. The job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Prince Waikiki. Pilots interested in attending the job fair can register online at fapa.aero/jobs. Organizations that so far have committed to attend are Hawaiian Airlines, Air Wisconsin Airlines, Atlas Air, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Nuclear Security Administration, SkyWest Airlines and Wheels Up. The job fair is free for job-hunting pilots to attend, but a current pilot resume is required for admission.

For pilots who are just starting or have yet to begin their flight training, the Future Pilot Seminar will feature pilot recruiters from Wheels Up and Air Wisconsin Airlines as well as school representatives from California Aeronautical University who will offer guidance to aspiring students looking to pursue a career in aviation. Prospective attendees must register online for the Prince Waikiki event, which runs from 2-4 p.m. A $1,000 training scholarship will be awarded to the participant with the highest score on a quiz given at the end of the seminar. Registration is open at fapa.aero/future. The Future Pilot Seminar is free to attend and is open to students of all ages, career changers and nonaviation separating military personnel.

Participants must preregister to attend either Honolulu event.

In Las Vegas the Pilot Retirement Event is aimed at addressing the shortage of pilots in certain sectors of the aviation industry combined with a celebration for pilots completing a successful airline career. The free invitation-only, preregistration event will feature industry recruiters, pilot employers and financial advisers as well as golf tournaments, giveaways and a chance to win prizes. Even though the mandatory retirement age for pilots is 65 years, those wishing to extend their career are eligible for charter positions with no mandatory retirement age.

Pilot talent scout Todd Wesoloskie and representatives from SkyWest Charter will be among the featured speakers at the event. Attendees will meet with pilot recruiters from Wheels Up, SkyWest Charter and Ameristar with opportunities to arrange on-site interviews. Pilots interested in learning more about this event can visit fapafinancial.com/­pilots.

FLYING HIGH

Future & Active Pilot Advisors is holding events this month for retiring and aspiring pilots, as well as a job fair. Attendees must preregister for any event:

Pilot Retirement Event

>> Date: May 22-24

>> Location: MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas

>> Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 22, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. May 23, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. May 24

>> Cost: Free (excluding parking), invitation only

>> Information: fapafinancial.com/pilots

Pilot Job Fair

>> Date: May 27

>> Location: Prince Waikiki Hotel

>> Time: 8 a.m.-noon

>> Cost: Free (includes parking)

>> Information: fapa.aero/jobs

Future Pilot Seminar

>> Date: May 27

>> Location: Prince Waikiki Hotel

>> Time: 2-4 p.m.

>> Cost: Free (includes parking)

>> Information: fapa.aero/future