comscore Punahou was pushed like never before on its way to the state title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou was pushed like never before on its way to the state title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua coach Alan Cabanting, middle, had his team ranked nationally and was the tournament favorite but fell in the semifinals.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Moanalua coach Alan Cabanting, middle, had his team ranked nationally and was the tournament favorite but fell in the semifinals.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaupo Hoopai-Waikoloa (13), and his Kamehameha teammates pushed the Buffanblu like never before.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kaupo Hoopai-Waikoloa (13), and his Kamehameha teammates pushed the Buffanblu like never before.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou celebrated after winning the 2023 HHSAA Division I boys volleyball championship against Kamehameha on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou celebrated after winning the 2023 HHSAA Division I boys volleyball championship against Kamehameha on Saturday.

For the champions, there are long days and nights fueled by coffee and dreams, and perhaps a giant chocolate chip cookie as a reward. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – May 15, 2023

Scroll Up