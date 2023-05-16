Missing toddler found in Captain Cook on Big Island

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Emma Magana has been located in Captain Cook on Hawaii island in good health, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Hawaii Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a toddler who was reported missing in South Kona.

Emma Magana, who is a year old, was last seen in the 83-5700 block of Napoopoo Road in Captain Cook.

Magana is 2 feet tall and approximately 30 pounds with a thin build. She has chin-length brown hair and brown eyes.

The toddler was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray T-shirt, black pants and socks with no shoes.

Anyone with information on Magana’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.