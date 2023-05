Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is really no time to lose for a state project designed to safeguard at least two bird species from avian malaria by curbing the population of mosquitoes that carry the disease. Read more

There is really no time to lose for a state project designed to safeguard at least two bird species from avian malaria by curbing the population of mosquitoes that carry the disease. The state would release in a Maui forest male mosquitoes made incompatible for reproduction: The females’ eggs won’t hatch.

Critics have sued to compel a full environmental impact statement rather than the approved environmental assessment. The worry: The EIS process could eat up all the time left to save the species.