Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mary Madinger Balding has made this mango bread often, as it is popular with her family and easy to prepare. Read more

Mary Madinger Balding has made this mango bread often, as it is popular with her family and easy to prepare. The Waialae Iki resident got the inspiration years ago from a 1978 James Beard cookbook, Beard on Bread, and has probably baked this more than 200 times. She modified his banana bread recipe to use with mangoes. It is a light, cake-like bread and is great served plain or toasted.

This community volunteer dices mangoes when they are plentiful and stores them in the freezer to enjoy throughout the year. For a variation, she’ll use bananas with a half cup chocolate chips or walnuts. Adding lemon juice to whole milk simulates buttermilk for a fresh tasting bread. Her easy tips are to whisk the dry ingredients instead of sifting, and rather than butter loaf pans, use parchment paper. Balding says this mango bread is perfect for a light lunch with soup or as a snack.

Mary Balding’s Mango Bread

Ingredients:

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon table salt

• 1/2 cup salted butter, substitute unsalted at room temperature

• 1 cup sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 1 cup fresh or frozen mango, 1/2-inch dice

• 1/3 cup whole milk

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put flour, soda and salt in a bowl and whisk together. Using a mixer, cream butter; gradually add sugar and mix well. Add eggs; blend thoroughly. Stir in mango. In a bowl, combine milk with lemon juice. It will curdle a bit. Slowly and alternately add the flour mixture and milk mixture into the butter mixture, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Blend well after each addition. Pour batter into a parchment-lined loaf pan (9-by-5-by-3-inch) or four mini loaf pans. Bake for 1 hour, until the center of the bread springs back when lightly touched. For mini loaf pans, bake for 35 minutes.

Slice and enjoy.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.