Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All-white-themed Le Dîner en Blanc – Honolulu returns to Oahu on June 17. After a two-year hiatus, attendees can once again don their best all-white apparel and celebrate a memorable evening at the highly esteemed picnic event. As always, Le Dîner en Blanc takes place at a secret location that isn’t revealed until the day of the occasion.

“This year’s event promises to be worth the wait with an evening surrounded by new and old friends, featuring world-class entertainment, amazing food and drink, and elements that are sure to surprise and delight all attendees,” states Malie Moran, co-host of Le Dîner en Blanc – Honolulu.

For more information, visit honolulu.dinerenblanc.com. To sign up to join the event, click on the register tab.

Juice on the go

Getting Your Jamba fix just got easier. Jamba Hawaii is opening its first-ever drive-thru this fall at 500 Kamokila Blvd. in Kapolei.

“We’re thrilled to open this new convenient drive-thru in our Kapolei community.

Now customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Jamba smoothie or bowl without having to step outside of their car,” states Frank Nagamine, director of operations.

The drive-thru’s menu will showcase customer favorites, including Hawaii-exclusive smoothies and bowls (such as the lychee dream and POG dream), plant-based drinks, power-bowls and freshly squeezed juices.

Visit jambahawaii.com and follow the biz on Instagram (@jambahawaii).

Where land meets sea

Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa presents its Mauka to Makai, a wine-pairing dinner featuring signature items from Hawaii-based farms, at 5:30 p.m. May 26 in the Beach Club in the Tower Wing. Executive sous chef Col-in Sato has created a tantalizing five-course menu featuring sustainable dishes, which will be complemented with fine wines from Merryvale Vineyards out of Napa, California.

Patrons can expect to find pairings such as a chilled Kualoa Ranch Samoan crab and a Merryvale Chardonnay, Carneros, Napa Valley, 2019; Hamakua Heritage Farm mushroom tempura and an Armagnac Merryvale Pinot Noir, Carneros, Napa Valley 2016; and nori-crusted Maui Nui venison and a Merryvale Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2017 and Merryvale Merlot, Napa Valley 2018. Guests will then indulge in a white chocolate mousse with Kahuku Farms cacao glaze mixed berry coulis and chocolate curls.

The cost of the dinner is $160 per person. To make a reservation, visit beachhousewaikiki.com/specials.

Motion of the ocean

UMI by Vikram Garg recently unveiled its Ocean Harvest dinner menu with reservations available from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Inspired by the life-giving abundance of the sea, it features a several tasting menus — including an ‘UMI’ menu, a Waikiki menu, a curry dinner — and an a la carte menu.

The ‘UMI’ menu features scallop, abalone, lobster, rib-eye, rice pot and ‘UMI’, which includes black sesame, ginger, butterfly pea and matcha sponge. Meanwhile, the Waikiki menu comprises kampachi, popcorn soup, rib-eye, seasoned koshihikari rice and pavlova. Lastly, the curry dinner includes arugula, curry (chicken or vegetarian option), koshihikari rice and ice cream. Or, get the best of all worlds, and select preferred dishes from the a la carte menu.

For reservations and more information, visit umibyvikramgarg.com and follow the biz on Instagram (@umi_vikramgarg).