Aiea’s popular Samurai Snacks closes
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:35 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Samurai Snack Shop employees shutter the windows in Aiea. The store, known for its hurricane popcorn and soft serve ice cream, closed its doors for the final time on Monday afternoon.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Samurai Snack Shop in Aiea, known for its hurricane popcorn and soft-serve ice cream, closed its doors for the final time Monday afternoon.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mari Kimoto, daughter of the Samurai Snack Shop’s owners, placed a permanent closure sign outside the entrance.
