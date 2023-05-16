Hawaii Legislature dials back aid grants
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / DEC. 18
Diamond Head Theatre is one of 14 nonprofits that received grant awards of $500,00 or more this year. At left, the old Diamond Head Theatre building is seen while the new structure is at right.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree