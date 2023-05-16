comscore Hawaii Legislature dials back aid grants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Legislature dials back aid grants

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / DEC. 18 Diamond Head Theatre is one of 14 nonprofits that received grant awards of $500,00 or more this year. At left, the old Diamond Head Theatre building is seen while the new structure is at right.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / DEC. 18

    Diamond Head Theatre is one of 14 nonprofits that received grant awards of $500,00 or more this year. At left, the old Diamond Head Theatre building is seen while the new structure is at right.

Hawaii lawmakers, working with a revenue surplus for a second straight legislative session, dialed back grant awards to nonprofits this year but maintained a higher level of giving than in other recent years. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s new DBEDT boss James Tokioka has a wealth of experience

Scroll Up