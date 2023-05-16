comscore HPD honors fallen officers as part of National Police Week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HPD honors fallen officers as part of National Police Week

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Monday’s service was part of a national weeklong observance honoring law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. At top, friends and family of Honolulu officer Kaulike Kalama joined the procession on Beretania Street. Chanston Quebatay was carried by his father of the same name.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, an HPD officer saluted after placing a candle at the state Capitol.

A week of remembrance for police officers who lost their lives working to keep Oahu safe began Monday. Read more

