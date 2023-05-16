HPD honors fallen officers as part of National Police Week

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A week of remembrance for police officers who lost their lives working to keep Oahu safe began Monday. Read more

Police Week is an observance commemorating the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD is commemorating National Police Week 2023 with events that started Monday with a proclamation from Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“Police Week is observed across the nation as a time to honor and remember law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty and those who continue to protect and serve our community,” read a release from HPD.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating the week of May 15 as National Police Week.

Also Monday, a “Remembrance Walk and Memorial Service for Fallen Officers” was held at Sister Roberta Derby Park.

The walk began at the HPD’s Alapai headquarters and proceeded to the state Capitol, where a memorial service to honor Honolulu police officers killed in the line of duty was held.

The fallen officers’ names are listed on the HPD’s Roll of Honor at honolulupd.org.

Other events this week include an awards ceremony in the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Pikake Room at 10:30 a.m. today.

The Honolulu Police Officer of the Year, Corporal of the Year, Sergeant of the Year, Detective of the Year, Lieutenant of the Year, Reserve Officer of the Year, Civilian Employee of the Year, Civilian Manager/ Supervisor of the Year, Police Parent of the Year, Citizenship Award and Hall of Fame inductees will be honored, according to a news release.

The public is invited to attend.