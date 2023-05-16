HPD honors fallen officers as part of National Police Week
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:37 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Monday’s service was part of a national weeklong observance honoring law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. At top, friends and family of Honolulu officer Kaulike Kalama joined the procession on Beretania Street. Chanston Quebatay was carried by his father of the same name.
Above, an HPD officer saluted after placing a candle at the state Capitol.