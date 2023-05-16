Waialua police standoff ended in suicide

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A man who confronted Honolulu police after taking a hostage at the Hawaii Polo Club on Friday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the city Department of the Medical Examiner.

“The identification of this individual cannot be released at this time,” according to a news release from the medical examiner’s office.

Sources close to the man identified him at the scene Friday as Andy Dombrose, 48. On May 12 at 10:24 a.m., Dombrose posted a farewell to his family and friends on social media.

“So today I killed myself. Some of you could have bearable more helpful. To my wonderful parents. I’m so terribly sorry. To my sisters, I love you both as well,” wrote Dombrose on his Facebook page.

Since he said goodbye, hundreds of people posted about their love and aloha for the North Shore resident.

“Andy Dombrose you are a light. I hope you find your light again in heaven. You will be missed and you will always be loved. I’m so sorry we didn’t do enough for you to stay with us. Love you forever friend,” wrote Jessica Stroupe.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call, text or chat Hawaii CARES 988, a free crisis, mental health and substance use call center reached by dialing 988 on your phone.

Star-Advertiser staff photographer Cindy Ellen Russell contributed to this report.