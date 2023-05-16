comscore Waialua police standoff ended in suicide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waialua police standoff ended in suicide

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

A man who confronted Honolulu police after taking a hostage at the Hawaii Polo Club on Friday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the city Department of the Medical Examiner. Read more

Hawaii's new DBEDT boss James Tokioka has a wealth of experience

