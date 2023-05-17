3 seriously injured in 2-car crash in Kailua

Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Kailua Tuesday, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
The crash, involving two sedans, occurred in the area of Auola Road and Kamehameha Highway at about 12;35 p.m.
Paramedics treated a woman and two men at the scene and took them in serious condition to a hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.