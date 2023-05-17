Driver in critical condition after collision near Laniakea Beach

A 70-year-old man was critically injured this afternoon after he sideswiped another vehicle and hit a pole along Kamehameha Highway fronting Laniakea Beach.

The collision took place around 2:50 p.m., the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported. Bystanders at the scene began CPR on the man, and paramedics were able to obtain a pulse while transporting him to an emergency room.

EMS also treated a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old man, but both declined transport to a hospital.