Driver in critical condition after collision near Laniakea Beach

A 70-year-old man was critically injured this afternoon after he sideswiped another vehicle and hit a pole along Kamehameha Highway fronting Laniakea Beach.
The collision took place around 2:50 p.m., the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported. Bystanders at the scene began CPR on the man, and paramedics were able to obtain a pulse while transporting him to an emergency room.
EMS also treated a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old man, but both declined transport to a hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.