Column: Biomass is the opposite of sustainable

  By Charley Ice
  Today
  • Updated 9:30 p.m.

Biomass as a fuel for generating electricity was considered “renewable” at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit and sustained under the 1997 Kyoto Agreement. Read more

