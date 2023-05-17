comscore Health Department says Kailua Bay bacteria levels are ‘very concerning’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Health Department says Kailua Bay bacteria levels are ‘very concerning’

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Advisories warning of high bacteria levels and brown water have become more frequent at popular Kailua Bay, pictured Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Thirteen days total. That was the number of days that a city wastewater plant exceeded limits for enterococcus bacteria in its effluent in April and May, which prompted the state Department of Health to issue an advisory for all of Kailua Bay. Read more

