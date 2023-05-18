comscore Hawaii basketball team reels in wing from Japan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii basketball team reels in wing from Japan

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii basketball team went to great lengths to secure a commitment from a 6-foot-8 wing. Read more

Previous Story
Punahou alumna Avery Kageyama finishes strong as George Fox wins title
Next Story
Scoreboard – May 18, 2023

Scroll Up