Hawaii basketball team reels in wing from Japan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii basketball team w ent to great lengths to secure a commitment from a 6-foot-8 wing. Read more

The University of Hawaii basketball team went to great lengths to secure a commitment from a 6-foot-8 wing.

Akira Jacobs, who grew up in California and Japan and attended a program in Australia, has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. Jacobs will sign an agreement, and join the ’Bows this summer for offseason conditioning. He will have four years of UH eligibility.

“I’m super excited,” Jacobs said. “Just the culture there, in general, that’s always been intriguing to me. I’m super excited to be a part of that.”

Marty Clarke, head coach of NBA Global Academy in Australia, praised Jacobs for his outside shooting.

“He has a good understanding of the game,” Clarke said. “He understands systems. He’s a quick learner. His biggest skill is his ability to shoot. At 6-8, he can play the three, he can play the four. He works hard. There are a lot of good things to like about Akira.”

Jacobs has dual American and Japanese citizenship. He will play for Japan’s 19-under national team in this summer’s World Championships.

“He’s had quite a bit of international experience,” Clarke said.

Jacobs was born in Japan and is fluent in Japanese. But a large part of his youth was in California. He attended Redondo (Calif.) Union High as a freshman, and the next two years at Dymally High in Los Angeles. In late 2020, he moved back to Japan.

“We have a number of people around the world recruiting for us,” Clarke said. “We’ve seen different players play at FIBA events. We saw Akira play for Japan.”

Jacobs then was invited to try out for NBA Global in Canberra, Australia. He joined NBA Global last year.

Last December, he gained notice when he competed in two tournaments in Las Vegas, including the NBA’s G League Winter Showcase. Last month, Jacobs played in the NBA Academy Africa’s showcase in Senegal.

“The (UH) coaches believed in me enough to give me a chance to play for their program,” Jacobs said. “I’m excited about the opportunity. It’s the best opportunity for me.”

Jacobs is the fourth player to join the ’Bows this summer. Justin McKoy, a 6-8 forward, and Matthue Cotton, a 6-5 guard, have signed scholarship agreements with the ’Bows. McKoy played at Virginia before transferring to North Carolina. Cotton is transferring from Yale. Logan Robeson, a 6-3 guard from Campolindo High, is joining as a preferred walk-on.

Co-captains Kamaka Hepa and Samuta Avea have completed their UH eligibility. Reserve wing Beon Riley transferred to Utah Tech, backup guard Justus Jackson to Tennessee Martin, and Amaro Lado to Lindenwood.