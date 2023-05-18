Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 18, 2023 Today Updated 10:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled. FRIDAY No local sporting events scheduled. BASEBALL BIG WEST STANDINGS Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L CS Fullerton 17 7 .708 — 28 19 UC San Diego 18 9 .667 ½ 31 18 UCSB 16 8 .667 1 33 16 CSUN 15 9 .625 2 29 16 Hawaii 14 10 .583 3 25 18 UC Irvine 13 11 .542 4 32 17 Long Beach St. 12 12 .500 5 28 21 Cal Poly 9 15 .375 8 19 31 CSU Bakersfield 9 18 .333 9½ 18 28 UC Davis 7 17 .292 10 17 31 UC Riverside 5 19 .208 12 11 35 Upcoming series Hawaii at CSUN CSU Bakersfield at Baylor UC Irvine at UC Davis Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara Long Beach State at CS Fullerton UC San Diego at UC Riverside Previous Story Mindy Pennybacker: Ricky Boy leaves good memories behind Next Story Television and radio – May 18, 2023