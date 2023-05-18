Craig Angelos approved as next Hawaii athletic director

Craig Angelos is the new University of Hawaii at Manoa athletic director, starting June 5, after he was approved by the UH Board of Regents today at Honolulu Community College.

Angelos, 61, comes from Long Island University, where he was the senior deputy director of athletics. He has held similar No. 2 positions at five other universities, and was the athletic director at Florida Atlantic University from 2002 to 2012.

Angelos replaces David Matlin, who has been the UH athletic director the past eight years.

Lassner has recommended a salary of $325,212, the same amount as Matlin. The appointment also includes a $15,000 relocation/moving allowance, according to UH.

The athletic director at Manoa oversees a $40 million -$45 million annual operating budget supporting 21 major sports, approximately 125 full-time coaches and staff and more than 450 student-athletes.

Angelos, who has a law degree from Creighton, also worked at the NCAA early in his career.

Angelos was nominated by UH president David Lassner. He was one of three to five candidates given to Lassner by a screening/advisory committee, according to a UH spokesperson, who also said there were more than 60 applicants.

Angelos was scheduled to speak with media later today. He made the following statement in a UH release when he was announced as Lassner’s choice Friday: