Boy, 17, charged in Kunia armed robbery

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with an alleged armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Kunia.

The robbery occurred at Wendy’s at 94-615 Kupuohi St. shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Honolulu police said the teen entered the restaurant, brandished a knife and demanded money from employees.

Police later located the suspect and arrested him. He was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery.