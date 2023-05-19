Boy, 17, charged in Kunia armed robbery

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with an alleged armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Kunia.
The robbery occurred at Wendy’s at 94-615 Kupuohi St. shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Honolulu police said the teen entered the restaurant, brandished a knife and demanded money from employees.
Police later located the suspect and arrested him. He was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery.
