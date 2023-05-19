comscore Kia/Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit over security flaw | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kia/Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit over security flaw

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017, 2018 This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announce.

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday.

The settlement covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model-year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. today, according to the companies. The cars are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices — which has allowed them to be stolen easily by using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating a recent auto-theft outbreak across the country.

Here are the vehicles involved:

HYUNDAI:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2018-2022 Kona

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2020-2021 Palisade

KIA:

2011-2022 Sportage

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2021 Forte

2020-2022 Soul

2012-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2021-2022 K5

Kia says it began adding immobilizers in the factory in 2021, so few 2022 model-year vehicles were built without them.

