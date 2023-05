Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What to do with the Navy’s aging, 20-tank Red Hill fuel- storage facility after its 104 million gallons are drained next year? The Navy wants to hear from you — but has heard very little. Earlier this week, fewer than 500 people had responded to an online survey asking for input on non-fuel uses for the facility following its closure; that ticked up to about 690 Thursday.

That’s pretty paltry, especially since Nakupuna Cos. and its subcontractors got a half-million-dollar contract to solicit the public’s ideas. The work includes this survey, which opened in late March and closes at the end of this month; see www.redhillrepurposing.com.