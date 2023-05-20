Letter: Human life begins at conception, not birth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Penelope Cardoza is absolutely wrong on her so-called scientific belief that a preborn baby’s life begins after she is born (“A woman’s body belongs to her alone,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 16). Read more

Penelope Cardoza is absolutely wrong on her so-called scientific belief that a preborn baby’s life begins after she is born (“A woman’s body belongs to her alone,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 16).

Half of the babies are female, in case you care about women’s rights. How about the right to live?

There is no such thing as separation of church and state. Do a little research.

Dr. Andrew Oishi was correct when he said that scientific proof is clear that human life begins at conception (“On abortion, UH’s School of Medicine doesn’t speak for me,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 4). It is awesome that he stepped out and shared the truth about life.

Steve Holck

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter