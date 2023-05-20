Editorial | Letters Letter: Human life begins at conception, not birth Today Updated 1:01 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Penelope Cardoza is absolutely wrong on her so-called scientific belief that a preborn baby’s life begins after she is born (“A woman’s body belongs to her alone,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 16). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Penelope Cardoza is absolutely wrong on her so-called scientific belief that a preborn baby’s life begins after she is born (“A woman’s body belongs to her alone,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 16). Half of the babies are female, in case you care about women’s rights. How about the right to live? There is no such thing as separation of church and state. Do a little research. Dr. Andrew Oishi was correct when he said that scientific proof is clear that human life begins at conception (“On abortion, UH’s School of Medicine doesn’t speak for me,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 4). It is awesome that he stepped out and shared the truth about life. Steve Holck Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Some progress on housing homeless