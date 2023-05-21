Letter: Unlikely marijuana cause of drug deaths

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent news that nearly 110,000 drug-overdose deaths occurred between April 2022 and April 2023 is very discouraging.

In one year, we had more casualties than all the years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq combined.

Somehow I do not think marijuana is the culprit in any of these overdose deaths.

Phil Robertson

Kailua

