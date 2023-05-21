Editorial | Letters Letter: Unlikely marijuana cause of drug deaths Today Updated 12:54 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The recent news that nearly 110,000 drug-overdose deaths occurred between April 2022 and April 2023 is very discouraging. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The recent news that nearly 110,000 drug-overdose deaths occurred between April 2022 and April 2023 is very discouraging. In one year, we had more casualties than all the years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq combined. Somehow I do not think marijuana is the culprit in any of these overdose deaths. Phil Robertson Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: State shouldn’t have to pay for lawbreakers