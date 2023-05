Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘The Story of Dreams: Picture Brides,” a documentary produced by KBFD TV, the Korean American Foundation Hawaii and J Wonder, recently was awarded the Silver Remi at the 56th annual Houston International Film Festival.

This film, which examines the lives of female Korean immigrants in Hawaii, shares their stories of discrimination, alienation and their struggles with plantation life. These female immigrants also played a critical role in the Korean independence movement.

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 105-106

6:40 p.m. today

Poong-do holds a press conference announcing Pil-du’s dismissal from the company. Enraged, Pil-du heads for where Chung-yi is being held captive, only to find Ji-hwan waiting for him. Pil-du tries to harm Ji-hwan but the authorities take him away.

Episodes 107-108

7:45 p.m. today

Ji-hwan is furious when he sees how Duk-hee treats Chung-yi. Poong-do becomes angry after finding out Pil-du escaped, using Secretary Moon as a scapegoat.

“Joseon Attorney”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

Han Soo gets closer to exacting revenge. Next on his list is Park Jae Soo. Yeon Joo asks Han Soo to take on a divorce case and it just so happens that the spouse is Park Je Soo.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Park Je Soo tries to hinder the investigation by Han Soo and Yeon Joo; they turn to their own methods to catch him. Myung Wol is included in the grand act.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 13-14

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Young-shin, O-bok, Jung-hoon and Da-jung go to the school’s festival together. O-bok tells Young-shin that Jung-hoon and Da-jung are on a different level from them. Young-shin is surprised to see Jung-hoon waiting for her.

Episodes 15-16

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Young-shin gets fired from the restaurant. Jung-hoon sympathizes with Young-shin and they drink together. Young-shin lets her guard down and tells Jung-hoon that she’s been crying a lot.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 41

7:50 p.m. Friday

When Goguryeo’s king proves he’s willing to go to war, Gae Yeonsu reveals his intent to try to overthrow the king. After hearing about this, Ko Un heads back to Goguryeo to confirm it.

Episode 42

7:50 p.m. Saturday

After arresting Gye Pil and the others, Gae Yeonsu declares that Damdeok created a crisis by trying to kill Murong Chiu. Having secured control of the court, Gae Yeon orders Hae Mowol, the lord of the nearby Ansiseong fortress, to arrest Damdeok.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.