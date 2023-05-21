comscore Kahuku-born Iam Tongi will compete for top spot on ‘American Idol’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Kahuku-born Iam Tongi will compete for top spot on ‘American Idol’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Friends and relatives of Iam Tongi watched him on “American Idol” last Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Friends and relatives of Iam Tongi watched him on “American Idol” last Sunday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Auntie Pule Langi, left, Grandmother Mana Tuifua and Auntie Fatafehi Fifita, cheered at a gathering in windward Oahu after Iam Tongi earned a spot in the Top 3 on “American Idol” last Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Auntie Pule Langi, left, Grandmother Mana Tuifua and Auntie Fatafehi Fifita, cheered at a gathering in windward Oahu after Iam Tongi earned a spot in the Top 3 on “American Idol” last Sunday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Michelle Keliikuli, left, and Hokulii Mahuka-Keliikuli held up a sign celebrating Tongi.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Michelle Keliikuli, left, and Hokulii Mahuka-Keliikuli held up a sign celebrating Tongi.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER “American Idol” finalist Iam Tongi sang for a huge crowd of supporters gathered for his hometown parade and concert on Tuesday at Turtle Bay Resort.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    “American Idol” finalist Iam Tongi sang for a huge crowd of supporters gathered for his hometown parade and concert on Tuesday at Turtle Bay Resort.

  • COURTESY ABC Iam Tongi and his mother, Lillie Tongi, explored Disneyland.

    COURTESY ABC

    Iam Tongi and his mother, Lillie Tongi, explored Disneyland.

  • COURTESY ABC “American Idol” finalist Iam Tongi performed during the Judge’s Song Contest episode

    COURTESY ABC

    “American Idol” finalist Iam Tongi performed during the Judge’s Song Contest episode

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER “American Idol” finalist Iam Tongi sang for a huge crowd of supporters gathered for his hometown parade and concert on Tuesday at Turtle Bay Resort.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    “American Idol” finalist Iam Tongi sang for a huge crowd of supporters gathered for his hometown parade and concert on Tuesday at Turtle Bay Resort.

Iam Tongi’s ties to his island roots were on display on May 7 when the names of the Top Five finalists were announced. Read more

Previous Story
List: 2023 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards finalists include Kamauu, Aweau, Keauhou

Scroll Up