K9 Kahu, a four-legged member of the state Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division, received a bullet- and stab-protective vest last week from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The $1,800 vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Kimberly Slaughter of Together Saving Paws and was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Carefree Westies & Together Saving Paws,” according to a news release.

K9 Kahu is the only electronic storage device detection dog in Hawaii, helping criminal investigations by locating hidden electronic storage devices such as cellular phones, electronic thumb drives and memory cards.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,077 vests to law enforcement canines in all 50 states through private and corporate donations. In 2013, the organization donated five protective vests to the DPS Sheriff Division.