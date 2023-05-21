Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 21, 2023 Today Updated 10:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled. MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled AWARDS 2022-23 ILH GIRLS DIVISION II SOFTBALL ALL-STARS Most Valuable Player: Milan Ah Yat, Pac-Five Coach of the Year: Edward Kealoha, Damien First Team C Chloe Horikawa Pac-Five 1B Anaya Alameida Kamehameha 2B Kylie Garcia Damien 3B Faatamalii Brown Punahou SS Mya Kishida Kamehameha OF Kailen Tolentino Damien OF Isis Pili Kamehameha OF Kamalani Brash-Kaneshiro Punahou UT Kaiya Miller Damien DH Hallelujah Sele Punahou P Elyse Yoshioka Pac-Five P Chazelle Mokiao Punahou Second Team C Jaelyn Natividad Damien 1B Chaselyn Mokiao Punahou 2B Kaiya Tom Pac-Five 3B Kaila Kalama-Bajet Damien 3B Kylie Oshita Pac-Five SS Ava Grace Butay Punahou OF Heather Nakasukasa Kamehameha OF Rylee Abeshima Pac-Five OF Jolie Heresa Sacred Hearts UT Tiffannie Chang Punahou DH Logan Oda-Bunag Kamehameha P Shelby Baquio Damien P Destiny Tautofi Sacred Hearts Honorable Mentions: DMS–Alana Keoa. KS: Kanoena Garcia, Naleonahenahemaikalani Kelley, Jade Kiyan, Kalia Marquez, Alisiya Medeiros, Kekuaokalani Resurrection. Pun: Lelei Kimsel, Kalena Kai Lee. SHA: Vanessa Welch, Kylee Maene-Kido, Melina Cudiamat. 2022-23 ILH TENNIS ALL-STARS Boys Singles Player of the Year: Andre Ajed, Mid-Pacific Girls Singles Player of the Year: Julia Visaya, Iolani Boys Doubles Players of the Year: Tsubasa Okada and Tanner Ige, Punahou Girls Doubles Players of the Year: Harlequinn Wolters and Sophia Woofter, PunahouBoys Coach Of The Year: Virgil (Ikaika) Jobe, Punahou Girls Coach Of The Year: Jason Oliver, Punahou Boys First Team Glen Ngo ‘Iolani Spencer Yamamoto ‘Iolani Justin Frattarelli Punahou Alexander Kinoshita Punahou Payton Jim On Punahou Conner Kurata Punahou Boys Second Team Justin Lu ‘Iolani Gervase Ngo ‘Iolani Kawelo Tsuneyoshi ‘Iolani Angus Hill Punahou Alexander Doane Punahou Brandon Ramos Punahou Girls First Team Leyanne Hirota Punahou Kacy Kaneshige Punahou Cassidy Kawashima Punahou Elise Wong Punahou Jariahlyn Rhoades Punahou Logan Tom Punahou Girls Second Team Asiya Sharipova ‘Iolani Karli Vo ‘Iolani Mia Yamaguchi Mid-Pacific Margaret (Maggie) Ho Mid-Pacific Denise Takenaka Mid-Pacific Katarina Brajovic University Previous Story Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan closes the show with another NCAA trip Next Story Television and radio – May 21, 2023