Scoreboard – May 21, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

AWARDS

2022-23 ILH GIRLS DIVISION II SOFTBALL ALL-STARS

Most Valuable Player: Milan Ah Yat, Pac-Five

Coach of the Year: Edward Kealoha, Damien

First Team

C Chloe Horikawa Pac-Five

1B Anaya Alameida Kamehameha

2B Kylie Garcia Damien

3B Faatamalii Brown Punahou

SS Mya Kishida Kamehameha

OF Kailen Tolentino Damien

OF Isis Pili Kamehameha

OF Kamalani Brash-Kaneshiro Punahou

UT Kaiya Miller Damien

DH Hallelujah Sele Punahou

P Elyse Yoshioka Pac-Five

P Chazelle Mokiao Punahou

Second Team

C Jaelyn Natividad Damien

1B Chaselyn Mokiao Punahou

2B Kaiya Tom Pac-Five

3B Kaila Kalama-Bajet Damien

3B Kylie Oshita Pac-Five

SS Ava Grace Butay Punahou

OF Heather Nakasukasa Kamehameha

OF Rylee Abeshima Pac-Five

OF Jolie Heresa Sacred Hearts

UT Tiffannie Chang Punahou

DH Logan Oda-Bunag Kamehameha

P Shelby Baquio Damien

P Destiny Tautofi Sacred Hearts

Honorable Mentions:

DMS–Alana Keoa. KS: Kanoena Garcia, Naleonahenahemaikalani Kelley, Jade Kiyan, Kalia Marquez, Alisiya Medeiros, Kekuaokalani Resurrection. Pun: Lelei Kimsel, Kalena Kai Lee. SHA: Vanessa Welch, Kylee Maene-Kido, Melina Cudiamat.

2022-23 ILH TENNIS ALL-STARS

Boys Singles Player of the Year: Andre Ajed, Mid-Pacific

Girls Singles Player of the Year: Julia Visaya, Iolani

Boys Doubles Players of the Year: Tsubasa Okada and Tanner Ige, Punahou

Girls Doubles Players of the Year: Harlequinn Wolters and Sophia Woofter, PunahouBoys Coach Of The Year: Virgil (Ikaika) Jobe, Punahou

Girls Coach Of The Year: Jason Oliver, Punahou

Boys First Team

Glen Ngo ‘Iolani

Spencer Yamamoto ‘Iolani

Justin Frattarelli Punahou

Alexander Kinoshita Punahou

Payton Jim On Punahou

Conner Kurata Punahou

Boys Second Team

Justin Lu ‘Iolani

Gervase Ngo ‘Iolani

Kawelo Tsuneyoshi ‘Iolani

Angus Hill Punahou

Alexander Doane Punahou

Brandon Ramos Punahou

Girls First Team

Leyanne Hirota Punahou

Kacy Kaneshige Punahou

Cassidy Kawashima Punahou

Elise Wong Punahou

Jariahlyn Rhoades Punahou

Logan Tom Punahou

Girls Second Team

Asiya Sharipova ‘Iolani

Karli Vo ‘Iolani

Mia Yamaguchi Mid-Pacific

Margaret (Maggie) Ho Mid-Pacific

Denise Takenaka Mid-Pacific

Katarina Brajovic University