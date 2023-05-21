Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 21, 2023
Jean-Paul Chaine visited Waikiki Cafe in Paris in October. The Honolulu resident writes, “This restaurant has been here for at least 10 years, my wife had her photo published in this column in 2012.”
Aiea residents Leonard and Mary Agor snapped this selfie in front of Poke Bar while exploring Le Havre, France, in October. The sign on the shop says, “Le Havre is better than Hawaii.”
In August, John Kitchen of Kailua-Kona discovered the Hukilau restaurant in Florence, Ore., while staying at a hotel next door. Photo by Pimluck Kasemsith.
