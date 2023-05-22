comscore 2 killed when plane headed for Hawaii crashes off California | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 killed when plane headed for Hawaii crashes off California

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 1:19 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • VIKINGAIR.COM A screenshot of the DHC-6 Twin Otter on vikingair.com. Two people were killed when a small plane headed for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Northern California, federal officials said Sunday.

    VIKINGAIR.COM

    A screenshot of the DHC-6 Twin Otter on vikingair.com. Two people were killed when a small plane headed for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Northern California, federal officials said Sunday.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. >> Two people were killed when a small plane headed for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Northern California, federal officials said Sunday.

The Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the water about 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay, California, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement.

The U.S. Coast Guard found the submerged plane “and confirmed the pilot and copilot suffered fatal injuries,” the statement said. They were the only people on board, officials said.

The turboprop aircraft was en route from Santa Rosa, in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, to Honolulu, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The DHC-6-400 Twin Otter is a utility aircraft that seats 19 passengers, according to the Viking Air website.

Crews are working to recover the plane. The NTSB and the FAA Administration will investigate.

Half Moon Bay is a coastal community about 20 miles (32 km) south of San Francisco.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Police search for group of suspects in Kalihi armed robbery
Next Story
VIDEO: Chad Owens hosts ‘CO2 RUN DWN’ sports show

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up