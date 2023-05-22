Aulani reef fish contributing to science

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
At top, Curtis in the Aulani Resort pool. He is part of a team that collects the eggs for aquatic researcher Chad Callan of the Oceanic Institute of Hawaii Pacific University.
A container holds thousands of fish eggs from several species.
Brandon Lau, left, Eric Curtis, and Raffy Jacinto, shown Tuesday at the Aulani Resort lagoon, as a team are responsible for the Rainbow Reef snorkeling lagoon and its contribution to science. Not only do they maintain the aquarium for guests but also collect eggs for HPU professor Chad Callan, who attempts to culture the eggs.
Aquarist Eric Curtis gathered fish eggs Tuesday from a collecting station, above.