Hawaii native Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 1:16 a.m.
Video by Cindy Ellen Russell
Family, friends and fans celebrate in Hauula after Kahuku-born Iam Tongi wins the American Idol contest.
ABC
Iam Tongi performed after he was announced as this season’s winner.
ABC
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Family, friends and fans at a watch party held in Hauula on Sunday reacted after Iam Tongi won the “American Idol” competition.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Children had front-row seats in Hauula to watch Iam Tongi perform in Sunday’s “American Idol” finale.
