Vital Statistics: May 12-18, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 12-18

>> Rachel Naomi Umansky Anft and Gregory Joseph Hadwick

>> Alvin John Araoz and Michaela Marie Smith

>> Scott Allen Beasley and Lisa Renee Chapa

>> Kyle Brandson Belt and Melissa Ann To

>> Silvia Angela Peres Bernardes and Mykola Motsarskyy

>> Joshua Dwight Braylock and Christine Joy Duarte

>> Jodie Colleen Cruz and Jason Cheun Ko

>> Nicholas Alexander Decool and Erin Colleen Reidy

>> James William Dickinson and Miho Hayashida Craigo

>> Susan Jane Dysart and Eugene James Muir Moore

>> Mai Egawa and Shun Watanabe

>> Matthew Pagtulingan Fernandez and Imelda Auxiliadora Da Conceicao Carlos

>> Donte Antineo Coley Griffin and Keila Vasquez

>> Jose Edwin Guardado Orellana and Carol Yajaira Cruz

>> Tony Herr and Lee Thao

>> Kakesha Lannette Holloway and Britt Renard Jackson

>> Bradley Terrance Irwin and Amber Marie Stankovich

>> Cameron Allen Ito and Megan Marie Wenner

>> Benjamin Seth Johnson and Sara Laulani Sonomura

>> Chanelle Rira Koja-Cristobal and Alejandro Ramos

>> Sergey Sergeevich Kolesnik and Bingying Wang

>> Julio Jose Kalanikoa Maldonado and Katelyn Marie FitzSimmons

>> Alyssa Marie Mallory and Gerard Lutrell Phillips

>> Parker McKay Manley and Victoria Frances Tetter

>> Christopher Jude Martin and Queenie Ann Santos

>> Jessica LeAnn McClain and Hunter Ray Edwards

>> Ruby Tee McNeil and Eric Lamar Caldwell

>> Charlotte Noelle Molenda and Sarean Sim

>> Lisa-Marie Mayuri Nakasone and Michael Anthony George Lovrovich

>> Carlos Cornelio Padilla and Rebecca Lynn Coker

>> Lauren Elizabeth Payne and Michael Roth Loewinsohn

>> Gabriela Sanchez and Edgar Fidel Orozco

>> Amanda Leeann Sanders and Jessie Lee Whitley

>> Paul Robert Schoettmer and Lesa Michelle Collins

>> Justyce Torres and Dallas Torres

>> Iosua Sasagi Tualega and Tylene Alohamamo Paia

>> Leslieann Francine Villanueva and Anthony Jacob Martinez

>> Xi Jency Zhen and Yubo Cao

>> Kaytie Masae Zukeran and Justin Naoya Seino

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 12-18

>> Alexander Richard Brodhagen

>> Sofia Delacruz

>> Easton Fredrick Cole Hayes

>> Amelia Eden Juarez

>> Colby Preston Kruse Jr.

>> Swayne Hirohisa-Kahiauokalani Lunasco

>> Lily Yukie Miura

>> Matteo-Elias Alejandro Akio Mora

>> Kaukahi Pierre Parker Ormita

>> Dominic Theodore Payton

>> Olenna Kaleiolamailaniokahelelani Kaimahina Puaoi

>> Keanu Louis Fredelito Racadio

>> Amadeus Desmond Rivas

>> Cole Phan Salera

>> Ayla Mirai Shepherd-Jones

>> Carter Dayle Simpson

>> Anna Carolyn Strobel

>> Kazane Eli Takashima

>> Teiya Ke‘alohilani Tau’a

>> Hilda Maria Wangler

>> Avery James Young