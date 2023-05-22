Vital Statistics: May 12-18, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 12-18
>> Rachel Naomi Umansky Anft and Gregory Joseph Hadwick
>> Alvin John Araoz and Michaela Marie Smith
>> Scott Allen Beasley and Lisa Renee Chapa
>> Kyle Brandson Belt and Melissa Ann To
>> Silvia Angela Peres Bernardes and Mykola Motsarskyy
>> Joshua Dwight Braylock and Christine Joy Duarte
>> Jodie Colleen Cruz and Jason Cheun Ko
>> Nicholas Alexander Decool and Erin Colleen Reidy
>> James William Dickinson and Miho Hayashida Craigo
>> Susan Jane Dysart and Eugene James Muir Moore
>> Mai Egawa and Shun Watanabe
>> Matthew Pagtulingan Fernandez and Imelda Auxiliadora Da Conceicao Carlos
>> Donte Antineo Coley Griffin and Keila Vasquez
>> Jose Edwin Guardado Orellana and Carol Yajaira Cruz
>> Tony Herr and Lee Thao
>> Kakesha Lannette Holloway and Britt Renard Jackson
>> Bradley Terrance Irwin and Amber Marie Stankovich
>> Cameron Allen Ito and Megan Marie Wenner
>> Benjamin Seth Johnson and Sara Laulani Sonomura
>> Chanelle Rira Koja-Cristobal and Alejandro Ramos
>> Sergey Sergeevich Kolesnik and Bingying Wang
>> Julio Jose Kalanikoa Maldonado and Katelyn Marie FitzSimmons
>> Alyssa Marie Mallory and Gerard Lutrell Phillips
>> Parker McKay Manley and Victoria Frances Tetter
>> Christopher Jude Martin and Queenie Ann Santos
>> Jessica LeAnn McClain and Hunter Ray Edwards
>> Ruby Tee McNeil and Eric Lamar Caldwell
>> Charlotte Noelle Molenda and Sarean Sim
>> Lisa-Marie Mayuri Nakasone and Michael Anthony George Lovrovich
>> Carlos Cornelio Padilla and Rebecca Lynn Coker
>> Lauren Elizabeth Payne and Michael Roth Loewinsohn
>> Gabriela Sanchez and Edgar Fidel Orozco
>> Amanda Leeann Sanders and Jessie Lee Whitley
>> Paul Robert Schoettmer and Lesa Michelle Collins
>> Justyce Torres and Dallas Torres
>> Iosua Sasagi Tualega and Tylene Alohamamo Paia
>> Leslieann Francine Villanueva and Anthony Jacob Martinez
>> Xi Jency Zhen and Yubo Cao
>> Kaytie Masae Zukeran and Justin Naoya Seino
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 12-18
>> Alexander Richard Brodhagen
>> Sofia Delacruz
>> Easton Fredrick Cole Hayes
>> Amelia Eden Juarez
>> Colby Preston Kruse Jr.
>> Swayne Hirohisa-Kahiauokalani Lunasco
>> Lily Yukie Miura
>> Matteo-Elias Alejandro Akio Mora
>> Kaukahi Pierre Parker Ormita
>> Dominic Theodore Payton
>> Olenna Kaleiolamailaniokahelelani Kaimahina Puaoi
>> Keanu Louis Fredelito Racadio
>> Amadeus Desmond Rivas
>> Cole Phan Salera
>> Ayla Mirai Shepherd-Jones
>> Carter Dayle Simpson
>> Anna Carolyn Strobel
>> Kazane Eli Takashima
>> Teiya Ke‘alohilani Tau’a
>> Hilda Maria Wangler
>> Avery James Young
