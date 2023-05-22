UH’s Ilagan draws Maloney at NCAA

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan will take on Michigan’s Patrick Maloney in today’s Round 1 of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

The bracket was released Sunday.

Ilagan is ranked No. 65 in the nation after going 16-3 overall in singles action. He tallied 15 consecutive wins to finish the season, including a 4-0 record in Big West Conference play.

Ilagan is the only Rainbow Warrior to qualify for the NCAA Tournament twice, and just one of two UH men to compete in the championship by claiming the Big West’s automatic bid as the highest ranked singles player in the league at the end of the season.

He will take on Maloney, ranked No. 44 in the country, at 10 a.m.

Rainbow Wahine sailors head to Nationals

The Hawaii women’s sailing team is heading east to the U.S. Marine Merchant Academy in King’s Point, N.Y., to participate in the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s (ICSA) Women’s National Championship on May 23-26.

Racing begins tomorrow. The semifinals, divided into two 18-team regattas, will take place over the first two days of racing. The top nine teams from each semifinal will compete in the Finals Round on the last two days of the championship.

The Rainbow Wahine earned a spot in the semifinals with a runner-up finish at the PCCSC Championships last month in Santa Barbara, Calif. UH will be led by all-conference sailors Mercy Tangredi and Sophia Schaeffer, as well as Morgan Carew, Taylor Ledgerwood, Katherine Shofran and Quinn Gladstone-Lamas.

A regular fixture at nationals, Hawaii will be making its 20th all-time and second consecutive appearance at the women’s national. The Rainbow Wahine have missed just five nationals in their 26 years of existence, excluding the 2020 championship that was canceled due to COVID-19. The Rainbow Wahine, who claimed the 2001 national title, will look to advance to the finals for the first time since 2012.