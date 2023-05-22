comscore UH’s Ilagan draws Maloney at NCAA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH’s Ilagan draws Maloney at NCAA

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan will take on Michigan’s Patrick Maloney in today’s Round 1 of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Read more

