Man in 60s found unresponsive in Honolua Bay

A man is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at Honolua Bay this afternoon, the Maui Fire Department reported.

MFD received a call about the possible drowning at around 2 p.m. The man, who is approximately 60 years old, was brought to shore by bystanders who began administering CPR.

MFD personnel took over medical care of the man and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.