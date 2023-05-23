Letter: Committee chairs can override will of people

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dave Shapiro’s column should be a must-read for all concerned citizens of Hawaii (“When diving in the Capitol trash, look out for weasels,” Star- Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, May 21).

In his latest column, Shapiro described how one individual can override the will of the people. In a democracy, people rule. In a kingdom, one individual rules. The great majority of Hawaii citizens want to limit campaign donations to allow more fair elections. The majority of citizens also want term limits and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

So why haven’t the bills regarding these issues become law? It’s because the committee chairperson has total control over what bills will be voted on by the Legislature — in effect killing proposed bills and overriding the will of the citizens.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

