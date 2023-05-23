Hawaii Tourism Authority awards over $67M to 3 contractors
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Beachgoers lined the shore outside the Royal Hawaiian Resort on Friday.
-
Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Marketing to higher-spending visitors should be a priority, an industry official says. Above, people at Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street Friday in Waikiki.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree