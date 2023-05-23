comscore Proposed fishing rules would affect host of species | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposed fishing rules would affect host of species

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATD PRESS / 2017 One of the rules proposed creates specific commercial permits for species and establishes bag limits. Commercial fishing boats docked at Pier 38, Honolulu.

    ASSOCIATD PRESS / 2017

    One of the rules proposed creates specific commercial permits for species and establishes bag limits. Commercial fishing boats docked at Pier 38, Honolulu.

By proposing fishing rules that would affect several herbivorous fish species in Hawaii, the state finds itself in a delicate balancing act to preserve both Hawaii’s marine resources and local, cultural and subsistence fishing practices. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kupu and Hawaiian Telcom

Scroll Up