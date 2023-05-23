Multi-sport athletes headline HHSAA Hall of Honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Versatility is king — and queen — in the latest class of Enterprise Holdings/HHSAA Hall of Honor inductees.

Kahuku landed three student-athletes and Kamehameha landed two in the class of 2023, while tiny University Lab School entered its second standout in as many years.

Milan Ah Yat, a three-sport athlete who belted a grand slam to lift Pac-Five to the Division II softball state title, made it two in a row for the Junior Rainbows. Swimmer Grace Monahan was inducted in ’22, the first ULS member of the Hall in more than two decades.

Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You and Brock Fonoimoana made it their personal crusades to represent Kahuku in as many sports as possible. Along with All-State football careers for Ah You, an outside linebacker/edge rusher, and Fonoimoana, a safety/wide receiver/returner, the two played key roles in basketball, volleyball and track and field.

Their football teammate Liona Lefau was a two-time Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year. After receiving 27 D-I scholarship offers, Lefau graduated early and enrolled at Texas in January.

Kamehameha’s state-record-breaker in the pole vault, Tatum Moku, and soccer/volleyball standout Marley Roe are part of the ’23 class.

Campbell’s four-year ace in the softball circle, Taryn Irimata, closed out her career with her first D-I state crown. She will pitch for Nevada next season.

The list of multi-sport pace-setters includes Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Elijah Dinkel (soccer, football, track and field), an All-State midfielder on the pitch, and an elite place-kicker on the gridiron; Kapaa football/basketball/volleyball athlete Solomone Malafu; Lanai softball/basketball/volleyball player Keala Montgomery; two-time golf state champion Raya Nakao of Punahou; and Mililani’s Zola O’Donnell (cross country, track and field, volleyball).

O’Donnell had a golden senior year. She took gold in the girls cross country state championships, then took first place in the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs at the track and field state championships at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku.

Of the 12 inductees this year, eight are female. Each inductee will receive a $2,000 college scholarship. They will be feted at 5 p.m. on June 4 at the Ala Moana Hotel, the HOH’s first banquet since 2019.