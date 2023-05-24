comscore Strong earthquake off Panama poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Strong earthquake off Panama poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
MEXICO CITY >> A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday night in the Caribbean Sea just off the Panama-Colombia border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There was no immediate word on whether were any injuries or damage.

The USGS said the quake was centered about 41 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obaldia, Panama. The epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

