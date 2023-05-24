Editorial | Letters Letter: ‘Bodyguard’ actress has awesome talent for role Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Thank you for the article about the musical “Bodyguard” at Diamond Head Theatre (DHT) (“Long-awaited ‘Bodyguard’ production to open at Diamond Head Theatre,” Star-Advertiser, May 21). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Thank you for the article about the musical “Bodyguard” at Diamond Head Theatre (DHT) (“Long-awaited ‘Bodyguard’ production to open at Diamond Head Theatre,” Star-Advertiser, May 21). However the author did not note the amazing casting of the lead (the Whitney Houston role): Bailey Barnes. Barnes also played Mary in Jesus Christ Superstar in 2022 at DHT. She has an awesome voice that easily brings Houston to mind. I thought it was an omission that needed to be mentioned. I urge everyone to support live local theater! Mary Rydell Kapahulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Green, Foley don’t talk about TMT, Natatorium