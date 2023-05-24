Letter: ‘Bodyguard’ actress has awesome talent for role

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank you for the article about the musical “Bodyguard” at Diamond Head Theatre (DHT) (“Long-awaited ‘Bodyguard’ production to open at Diamond Head Theatre,” Star-Advertiser, May 21).

However the author did not note the amazing casting of the lead (the Whitney Houston role): Bailey Barnes. Barnes also played Mary in Jesus Christ Superstar in 2022 at DHT. She has an awesome voice that easily brings Houston to mind. I thought it was an omission that needed to be mentioned. I urge everyone to support live local theater!

Mary Rydell

Kapahulu

