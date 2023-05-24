Bring on the barbecue
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Today
- Updated 1:33 p.m.
Famous Baby Back Ribs ($17.99) at TR Fire Grill Waikiki. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Double Down Melt ($17) at Jolene's Market. PHOTO COURTESY JOLENE’S MARKET
Brisket Sandwich ($18) with Brisket Burnt Ends on Texas Toast at Aloha Beer Co. Kakaako. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
St. Louis Ribs Half Rack Plate ($28) at Easy 'Que. PHOTO BY BODIE COLLINS
