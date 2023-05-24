Bring on the barbecue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer grilling season, but there are many ways to enjoy ribs and brisket. These meaty dishes are bursting with savory flavors.

TR Fire Grill Waikiki

This Waikiki-based eatery is known for its barbecue baby back ribs. TR Fire Grill Waikiki recently started serving lunch with dishes like grilled chicken thighs ($14.99), smoked Angus beef prime rib ($18.99, 4 ounces; $28.99, 8 ounces) and the famous baby back ribs ($17.99) with original barbecue sauce.

Lighter entrées include chicken Caesar salad ($15.99) and prosciutto and avocado bagel sandwich ($13.99).

TR Fire Grill Waikiki

2330 Kuhio Ave., Honolulu

808-744-3300

trfiregrill.com

Instagram: @trfiregrillwaikiki

Jolene’s Market

Jolene’s Market recently added a new dish to the menu — just in time for summer. This flavorful double down melt ($17) features 18-hour smoked brisket and house-cured pastrami with barbecue sauce, mustard, Swiss, Muenster and cheddar cheeses between two thick slices of house-baked Japanese milk bread.

Jolene’s Market

Various Locations

joleneshawaii.com

Instagram: @joleneshawaii

Aloha Beer Co. Kakaako

For a limited time, customers can indulge in a summer barbecue menu at Aloha Beer Co.’s Kakaako location.

Feast on savory barbecue dishes like rib plate ($26), combo plate ($32), brisket plate ($26) and brisket sandwich ($18). The latter features brisket burnt ends on Texas toast, served with french fries, baked beans, pickled veggies, barbecue sauce and ketchup.

Limited quantities of the barbecue items are made daily.

Aloha Beer Co. Kakaako

700 Queen St., Honolulu

808-544-1605

alohabeer.com

Instagram: @alohabeerco

Easy ‘Que

Located in Kailua, Easy ‘Que is known for its beer, bourbon and barbecue. Barbecue plates come with your choice of two sides and bread; popular options include kalbi brisket plate ($26) — the meat is marinated in garlic, ginger, shoyu, sugar and chile flakes — and St. Louis ribs half rack plate ($28), featuring pork spare ribs in a classic barbecue glaze. Sides include mac and cheese, smoked Brussels sprouts, baked beans and potato mac salad.

The eatery even offers barbecue-centric brunch specials from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends, including brisket patty Benedict ($22), brisket loco moco ($21) and shrimpy grits ($22).

Easy ‘Que

767 Kailua Road Ste. 106, Kailua

808-762-3089

easyquehi.com

Instagram: @easyquehi