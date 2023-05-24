comscore Bring on the barbecue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Bring on the barbecue

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 1:33 p.m.
  • Famous Baby Back Ribs ($17.99) at TR Fire Grill Waikiki. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • Double Down Melt ($17) at Jolene's Market. PHOTO COURTESY JOLENE’S MARKET
  • Brisket Sandwich ($18) with Brisket Burnt Ends on Texas Toast at Aloha Beer Co. Kakaako. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • St. Louis Ribs Half Rack Plate ($28) at Easy 'Que. PHOTO BY BODIE COLLINS

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer grilling season, but there are many ways to enjoy ribs and brisket. Read more

Previous Story
Brunch game strong
Next Story
Back to basics

Scroll Up