Panna cotta is a creamy dessert custard, set with gelatin instead of eggs. It’s lovely plain or with a drizzle of honey on top. And, of course, it’s delicious with berries or stone fruit. Here, it’s topped with quickly candied kumquat slices, but a spoonful of marmalade or other homemade jam can be nice instead.

Kumquat Panna Cotta

Ingredients for the panna cotta:

• 2 cups/475 milliliters half-and-half

• 1/4 cup/50 grams sugar

• 2 wide strips of orange or lemon peel

• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1/4 teaspoon almond or vanilla extract

• 2 1/4 teaspoons powdered gelatin (1 package)

Ingredients for the kumquats:

• 1/2 cup thinly sliced kumquats, seeds removed

• 1/2 cup/100 grams sugar

Directions:

Make the panna cotta: In a small saucepan, heat the half-and-half over medium-low until it just begins to simmer. Turn off heat. Add sugar, stir to dissolve, then add orange peel, salt and almond extract, and let steep while you prepare the rest of the recipe.

Meanwhile, put gelatin in a small bowl and add 3 tablespoons cold water. Let dissolve, mashing with a spoon to prevent lumps, about 5 minutes. Add to the half-and-half mixture and whisk well to incorporate.

Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a measuring cup with a spout. Pour mixture into 4 (4-ounce) ramekins, tea cups or wineglasses. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 3 hours and up to overnight. (It is a good idea to make the panna cotta several hours ahead or up to 2 days in advance.)

Make the kumquat sauce: Put kumquats and sugar in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add 1/2 cup water and stir to dissolve. Bring to a rapid simmer, then reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until slices have softened and liquid has reduced to a syrup, about 5 minutes. Cool. (Leftover slices in syrup will keep refrigerated for up to 4 months for future use.)

To serve, bring panna cotta to cool room temperature. Spoon a few slices of kumquat and some of the syrup over each portion.

Total time: 30 minutes, plus chilling, serves 4.