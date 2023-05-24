comscore Man who threatened government officials gets 37 months | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man who threatened government officials gets 37 months

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
A 44-year-old man found guilty of posting social media threats to behead then-Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Waianae Small Boat Harbor master following a dispute over nonpayment of $30,000 in mooring fees by the leader of a militant Hawaiian sovereignty group was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison Tuesday morning, Read more

