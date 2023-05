Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii design firm G70 has added two new employees:

>> Sukhyun Hong has joined G70’s architecture department as a designer. Hong is a recent graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s bachelor of environmental design program.

>> Michael Jeong has joined G70’s civil engineering department as a civil designer. Originally from South Korea, Jeong is projected to graduate with his Master of Science in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Hawaii at Manoa this spring. He previously earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and biological engineering from Kansas State University. Before joining G70, he worked as a graduate research assistant for the University of Hawaii.

