Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Imagine three roommates sharing a space designed for one. Although the roomies are canine rather than human, that is what’s happening at Maui County’s only open-admission animal shelter. Read more

Imagine three roommates sharing a space designed for one. Although the roomies are canine rather than human, that is what’s happening at Maui County’s only open-admission animal shelter.

Staffers at the overcrowded Maui Humane Society have put out an appeal for help finding adoptive households, and to add to the urgency, MHS is eying euthanasia as a solution. A stop at mauihumanesociety.org will point the way for potential fosters and adopters. The life you save may be man’s best friend.