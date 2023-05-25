comscore Ilagan’s historic UH tennis career ends in NCAA round of 16 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ilagan’s historic UH tennis career ends in NCAA round of 16

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • COURTESY ALEX CORRIE Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan played a shot against Ohio State’s Alexander Bernard in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

    COURTESY ALEX CORRIE

Andre Ilagan closed the most decorated career in University of Hawaii men’s tennis history with a three-set loss to Ohio State freshman Alexander Bernard in the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. Read more

