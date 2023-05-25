comscore Out of contention, Rainbows will go out swinging | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Out of contention, Rainbows will go out swinging

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / APRIL 23 UH head coach Rich Hill, center, pointed to UH band members and fans in stands who supported the Rainbows during a game against Long Beach State.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / APRIL 23

    UH head coach Rich Hill, center, pointed to UH band members and fans in stands who supported the Rainbows during a game against Long Beach State.

For the Hawaii baseball team, there will be a time for sentimental gestures and farewell gifts. Read more

Previous Story
UH’s Wong has been reliable asset after overcoming injuries
Next Story
Television and radio – May 25, 2023

Scroll Up