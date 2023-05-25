Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 25, 2023 Today Updated 10:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. FRIDAY BASEBALL Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. WATER POLO ILH Girls Division I All-Stars Player of the Year: Kohia Rego (Kamehameha, Sr.) Coach of the Year: Anthony Cabrera (Kamehameha) First Team Center: Audrey Marie Dexter (‘Iolani, Sr.) Center/Utility: Jordyn Nishimura (Kamehameha, Sr.) Attacker: Ava Gurney (Kamehameha, Jr.); Nalani “Elilai” Petko (Mid-Pacific, Sr.); Allison Kauahi (Punahou, Sr.); Synnove Robinson (Punahou, Fr.) Goalie: Leilani Spies (Mid-Pacific, Sr.) Second Team Center: Alexi Sueoka (‘Iolani, Fr.); Holly Chong-Gangl (Punahou, Jr.) Utility: Tea Brandon (Kamehameha, Jr.) L. Attacker: Leinaala Wong (Kamehameha, Jr.) Attacker: Hoapili Kukea-Shultz (Mid-Pacific, Jr.) Center/Attacker: Ava Aguilera (Punahou, Fr.) Goalie: Kahala Neumann (Kamehameha, Sr.); Reia Kimi (Punahou, So.) Honorable Mention ‘Iolani: Hannah Fasi (Sr.); Kyra Lurito (Jr.); Mayasol Camp (So.) Kamehameha: La‘ikuakamahina Wong (Fr.) Mid-Pacific: Alexi Roberts (So.) Punahou: Hudson Geier (Sr.); Reese Stallsmith (Jr.) SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Hui Ohana 16, Hawaiians 4 Sportsmen 12, Makules 2 P.H. Shipyard 12, Kupuna Kane 7 Bad Company 18, Fat Katz 17 Firehouse 24, Islanders 14 Sons Of Hawaii 17, Yankees 5 Na Kahuna 23, Kool Katz 6 Waipio 17, Zen 12 Aikane 14, Action 2 Golden Eagles 17, Ho‘o Ikaika 10 Previous Story Television and radio – May 25, 2023