Man, 20, charged in Makaha fatal shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Makaha.
Waylen Armstrong-Kea was charged Thursday night with second-degree murder, kidnapping, fourth-degree arson and two firearm offenses. His aggregate bail is set at $2 million.
He is the second person charged in the shooting death of Miguel Agoo Jr.
A 16-year-old boy was charged earlier this week with second-degree murder and firearm offenses. Petitions have been filed at Family Court seeking to charge the minor as an adult.
The deadly shooting occurred at Makaha Beach sometime before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Honolulu police said a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy allegedly fled the scene after the shooting in a Ford Focus driven by a 16-year-old girl. An 18-year-old woman was also in the vehicle at the time.
The older suspect allegedly set the getaway vehicle on fire near the end of Waianae Valley Road at about 5 a.m. that morning.
Police arrested the teenage girl and woman Monday on suspicion of first-degree hindering prosecution. They were released pending further investigation.
Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit arrested the 16-year-old boy in Liliha Monday and Armstrong-Kea in Makaha Tuesday night.
